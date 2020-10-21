Weston care provider celebrates staff and offers more jobs opportunities

Home Instead senior caregivers celebratory picnic.at Ashcombe Park, Weston. Archant

A Weston care company has celebrated long-serving staff who also worked throughout the pandemic.

Senior caregiver Cherrie Dean, has worked at Home Instead for eight years. Senior caregiver Cherrie Dean, has worked at Home Instead for eight years.

Owner of Home Instead, Mike Keig, invited caregivers Shannen, Chrissie, Mike, Rachel, Ange, Cherrie and Debbie to Ashcombe Park for a celebratory picnic as a way of saying thank you to his dedicated team.

He said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to Shannen, Chrissie, Mike, Rachel, Ange, Cherrie and Debbie for everything they do.

“We’ve enjoyed having you all on our team for so long, and we really appreciate all your hard work and dedication to your clients, and to Home Instead, especially during the current pandemic.” Cherrie Dean has worked as a caregiver at Home Instead for the past eight years.

She said: “I have a great relationship with my clients and always look forward to visiting them. I’m glad to be part of the team.”