Weston Carnival to return in November - but it needs YOUR help
Weston Carnival will return this year, it has been confirmed.
After two cancellations caused by the pandemic, the event will be back in the town on November 11.
The last time Weston saw the illuminations was in 2019, when the streets were packed with spectators.
Covid forced the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnival Association (SCGFCA) to postpone all of their parades twice, but now the stage is set for a return.
A spokesperson said: "We are delighted that after a two year hiatus, the magic will be returning to the streets of Weston.
"It's been a very challenging time through Covid for all of the individual carnival clubs who enter our parade.
"All of the activities and events the clubs use to raise money for their cart building had to be put on hold, and as you can imagine, our future wasn't very certain for a while."
Carnival organisers are now appealing to businesses for donations and help in securing the future of the town's much-loved parade.
"It's an expensive event to put on - we have various sponsorship needs from carnival programme advertising and selling through to grandstand sponsors, and look forward to highlighting all of the local businesses who support us this year through our website and social media," the spokesperson added.
"The future of the carnival sits with the willingness of Weston to want to keep it going."