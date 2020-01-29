Advanced search

Charity to host recruitment day for Weston town centre crisis café

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 29 January 2020

Volunteers at Second Step. Picture: Mark Simmons

Volunteers at Second Step. Picture: Mark Simmons

©Mark Simmons

A mental health charity wants to find six members of staff for its Weston town centre crisis and recovery service.

Second Step is holding a recruitment afternoon on Thursday at the Carlton Centre, in Carlton Street, from noon to 3pm.

The centre, named Safe Haven, is due to open in Boulevard in spring.

It will provide a safe place for people experiencing a mental health crisis and will be open seven days a week from 6pm until midnight.

The centre has been commissioned by the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group and will be delivered by Second Step.

MORE: Crisis and recovery centre to open in Weston town centre in the spring.

Second Step is looking for an experienced team manager, two part-time senior recovery navigators, two full-time recovery navigators and a part-time recovery navigator.

Health bosses want the centre to take the pressure off A&E, the police and other services.

