Town unites to celebrate Commonwealth Day

PUBLISHED: 13:42 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 12 March 2020

Guests and councillers gather at Weston Town Hall to mark Commonwealth Day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston-super-Mare celebrated diversity as it joined organisations from across the world to mark Commonwealth Day.

North Somerset Council hoisted its Commonwealth flag from the roof of the town hall on Monday and invited representatives from the 54 Commonwealth nations to join in with the annual event.

At each ceremony, messages from the Queen are read out, followed by a Commonwealth affirmation, which confirms countries will work together towards democracy and development.

Cllr Richard Westwood, vice-chairman of North Somerset Council, said: 'It is an absolute honour to host this event which celebrates the Commonwealth nations and the spirit of community which binds us together.

'It provides a great opportunity for us to join together and recognise the tremendous diversity which exists in our own local communities and get to know each other a little better.'

