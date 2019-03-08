PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 October 2019

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Archant

Weston Beach Race saw a 'record crowd' as the event marked its 37th year running.

Racers took to the seafront to take part in the annual eventRacers took to the seafront to take part in the annual event

The event welcomed thousands of people at the seafront despite the autumnal weather on Saturday and Sunday.

People came from all over the country to take part in the event and they were event joined by the likes of former European motocross champion, Mel Pocock, Billy Bolt, Ashley Greedy and David Knight.

Gareth Hockey, director of RHL activities said they had a great weekend.

He said: "We've had a lot of positive feedback, especially from the riders about how well the track was flowing.

Weston beach raceWeston beach race

"When it comes to attendance and the overall event, well it's been absolutely amazing, it's got to be one of the biggest ones we've ever done.

"Now we've got to work on how we'll top it for next year and make the event even better for the many families and spectators."

Weston beach race competitorWeston beach race competitor

Weston beach raceWeston beach race

Weston beach race spectatorsWeston beach race spectators

Weston beach raceWeston beach race

