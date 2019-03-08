Gallery

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Racers gathered to take part in the event Archant

Weston Beach Race saw a 'record crowd' as the event marked its 37th year running.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Racers took to the seafront to take part in the annual event Racers took to the seafront to take part in the annual event

The event welcomed thousands of people at the seafront despite the autumnal weather on Saturday and Sunday.

People came from all over the country to take part in the event and they were event joined by the likes of former European motocross champion, Mel Pocock, Billy Bolt, Ashley Greedy and David Knight.

Gareth Hockey, director of RHL activities said they had a great weekend.

He said: "We've had a lot of positive feedback, especially from the riders about how well the track was flowing.

Weston beach race Weston beach race

"When it comes to attendance and the overall event, well it's been absolutely amazing, it's got to be one of the biggest ones we've ever done.

"Now we've got to work on how we'll top it for next year and make the event even better for the many families and spectators."

Weston beach race competitor Weston beach race competitor

Weston beach race Weston beach race

Weston beach race spectators Weston beach race spectators