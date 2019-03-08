Unwanted festival tents benefit Weston charities

Volunteers from Hope Church and Somewhere To Go clearing up unwanted tents from Glastonbury Festival. Archant

Two Weston charities helped clear up after Glastonbury Festival by collecting camping equipment for the homeless.

Hope Church, in Worle, and homeless charity Somewhere To Go collected unwanted tents, sleeping bags and camping equipment to be used for their respective projects.

Hope Church co-hosts Edgefest at Taunton Racetrack and the equipment they collected will be donated to low income families attending the festival.

Somewhere To Go is a support centre on The Boulevard and the sleeping bags they collected will be given to the homeless who attend use the service.

Barry Edwards from Somewhere To Go said: "The sleeping bags that our two organisations have collected are a vital donation to the work we do.

"They will enable us to provide much-needed support to the homeless of Weston and we thank Hope Church for their help with our work."