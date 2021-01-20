Six charities 'extremely grateful' following business' donations

Published: 12:00 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 12:06 PM January 20, 2021

Six Weston charities have received donations from a waste management business to aid their support for communities and the environment.

Suez Recycling and Recovery UK made a donation totalling more than £2,000, split evenly amongst the charities, from its Giving Something Back at Christmas fund.

Weston Hospicecare, Samaritans, The Salvation Army, Weston Foodbank, Weston Lions and Citizens Advice were each given £400.

Christmas food parcels and gifts donated by the Salvation Army after Suez's donation. - Credit: Suez Recycling and Recovery UK

James Pike, regional director at Suez, said “Suez is delighted to be able to make these donations and give something back to the community.

"We know now more than ever just how vital charities are, and we are pleased to be able to offer some support in this difficult time.”

Each donation comes at a vital time for the charities - which have all been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Slade, director at Samaritans, said: “We are very grateful for this generous gift. We rely overwhelmingly on fundraising and donations to run the branch.

Weston Samaritans' director, Paul Slade, left, after completing a 25-mile charity walk. - Credit: Paul Slade

"We have no paid staff so we can guarantee that the whole of this donation will be directly invested in providing and supporting our vital services to callers.”

Elsewhere, the £400 donated to the Weston Lions was put towards its donation to Bournville Primary School's fuel poverty fund, aimed at helping struggling families throughout the pandemic.

Bournville Primary School, in Weston. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

Bournville's headteacher, Marie Berry, said: "This essential fund is for families who are struggling to afford to top up their gas and electric and therefore provide the basic needs for their families.

"We have already supported several families through this fund and relived a burden that would otherwise cause great anxiety.

"We are extremely grateful for the support of Weston Lions to help target a need within our community at a time when so many are struggling as a result of the pandemic and the wider issues related to poverty in the community."

In total, Suez Recycling and Recovery donated £2,400 to charities across Weston.