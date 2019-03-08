Weston-based charity raises £10k

More than £10,000 was raised. Picture: Scott Daniels Archant

A Weston-based charity raised £10,000 at a fundraising ball.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broad Community Trust hosted its sixth charity ball at Rookery Manor, raising much-needed funds for Weston Hospicecare and Macmillan Cancer Support's North Somerset team.

This year's event had a Las Vegas theme and attendees were entertained by a casino.

There was also a golden raffle for a three-night break in the American resort.

Entertainment included live music from 1990s tribute act Cotton Eye Joe and the Lipinski Brothers.

The funding will help pay for the Macmillan adviser in the support centre based at Weston General Hospital, as well as a staff nurse at Weston Hospicecare.

Trustee Scott Daniels is delighted by the fundraiser's success.

He said: “We raised a huge sum of money and had a fantastic night.

“I must give a massive thanks to our sponsors as without them this would not have been possible.”