Advanced search

Weston charity’s emergency fund provides vital aid to people in African country

PUBLISHED: 06:55 05 August 2020

Face maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian Humphreys

Face maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian Humphreys

Archant

A Weston charity is fighting the coronavirus crisis in an African country.

Face maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian HumphreysFace maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian Humphreys

Kenya Hope Charity has launched its Covid-19 emergency fund, which will help support and protect vulnerable widows and orphans by providing food, face masks and soap in the villages of Ulumbi and Sawagongo.

In Kenya, there have been more than 22,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 380 deaths.

Kenya Hope Charity chairman Brian Humphreys, who has visited Kenya 14 times in 14 years, is concerned for people in the country.

He said: “In Kenya there is no NHS, no food banks, no furlough scheme, and less than 40 per cent of families have access to clean water.

Face maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian HumphreysFace maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian Humphreys

“Our successful child sponsorship programme, priced at £15 per month, had given 46 poor orphans hope of an education plus one hot meal per day, but now the schools in Kenya are closed, no children are receiving school meals, the markets where many Kenyans work and buy food are closed and the whole country is in a dawn to dusk curfew.

“This means that many elderly caregivers with underlying medical conditions who struggled to put food on the table even with informal jobs now have the impossible job of putting food on the table with no income.

“Many Kenyans could succumb to hunger even if they don’t catch the virus.

“In April and early June, aid was distributed by our trusted pastors, and our next distribution is set for August when the virus is expected to reach its peak.”

The charity focuses on education as a way of overcoming poverty and has implemented a sponsorship programme similar to larger charities but with much lower costs.

Earlier this year, Brian was made an honorary elder of the village of Ulumbi by representatives of the Kenyan government in recognition of his work.

To donate towards this emergency fund, log on to kenyahopecharity.org and use the donate button.

To sponsor a child, or hold a fundraising event, contact Brian on 07879 847657 or brianandirene@sky.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Police disperse large number of vehicles from popular tourist hotspot

Cheddar Gorge.

Council makes £1 bid for Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Police disperse large number of vehicles from popular tourist hotspot

Cheddar Gorge.

Council makes £1 bid for Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rise in violent crimes in North Somerset before lockdown

There were more than 5,500 violent crimes in North Somerset in the year leading up to lockdown.

Weston charity’s emergency fund provides vital aid to people in African country

Face maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian Humphreys

On the brink of the Premier League: The rise of former Weston forward Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins arrived at Brentford from Exeter City for £1.8 million in the summer of 2017. Picture: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Worlebury charity day helps Bone Cancer Research Trust

Worlebury Golf Club was able to stage the annual Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT) Charity Day in memory of Mary Collard, hosted by Sue and Andy Collard