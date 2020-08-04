Weston charity’s emergency fund provides vital aid to people in African country

Face maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian Humphreys Archant

A Weston charity is fighting the coronavirus crisis in an African country.

Kenya Hope Charity has launched its Covid-19 emergency fund, which will help support and protect vulnerable widows and orphans by providing food, face masks and soap in the villages of Ulumbi and Sawagongo.

In Kenya, there have been more than 22,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 380 deaths.

Kenya Hope Charity chairman Brian Humphreys, who has visited Kenya 14 times in 14 years, is concerned for people in the country.

He said: “In Kenya there is no NHS, no food banks, no furlough scheme, and less than 40 per cent of families have access to clean water.

“Our successful child sponsorship programme, priced at £15 per month, had given 46 poor orphans hope of an education plus one hot meal per day, but now the schools in Kenya are closed, no children are receiving school meals, the markets where many Kenyans work and buy food are closed and the whole country is in a dawn to dusk curfew.

“This means that many elderly caregivers with underlying medical conditions who struggled to put food on the table even with informal jobs now have the impossible job of putting food on the table with no income.

“Many Kenyans could succumb to hunger even if they don’t catch the virus.

“In April and early June, aid was distributed by our trusted pastors, and our next distribution is set for August when the virus is expected to reach its peak.”

The charity focuses on education as a way of overcoming poverty and has implemented a sponsorship programme similar to larger charities but with much lower costs.

Earlier this year, Brian was made an honorary elder of the village of Ulumbi by representatives of the Kenyan government in recognition of his work.

To donate towards this emergency fund, log on to kenyahopecharity.org and use the donate button.

To sponsor a child, or hold a fundraising event, contact Brian on 07879 847657 or brianandirene@sky.com.