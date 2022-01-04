Charity helps to change lives in Kenya

Weston-based Kenya Hope Charity began two tree nurseries in Kenya to provide jobs and a purpose for youths. - Credit: Kenya Hope Charity

A charity in Worle has helped to transform the lives of youths in Kenya.

Kenya Hope Charity works with poor children and young people in Kenya to provide them with 'jobs and meaning'.

Two new schools and nurseries have been built in the African country since the start of the pandemic with the charities support.

The charity has also planted 25 fruit trees in nearly 40 different schools to 'help fight global warming and provide jobs and purpose for youths'.

Chairman of Kenya Hope, Brian Humphreys, hopes to plant the one thousandth tree and oversee the completion of two newly constructed schools.

He said: "The charity began four years ago and thanks to our supporters, we have helped the lives of people in 14 villages.

"Now with our child sponsorship programme, we can change the lives of future pupils by providing a fruit supplement to school meals."