News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Charity helps to change lives in Kenya

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:23 PM January 4, 2022
Weston-based Kenya Hope Charity began two tree nurseries in Kenya to provide jobs and a purpose for youths

Weston-based Kenya Hope Charity began two tree nurseries in Kenya to provide jobs and a purpose for youths. - Credit: Kenya Hope Charity

A charity in Worle has helped to transform the lives of youths in Kenya.

Kenya Hope Charity works with poor children and young people in Kenya to provide them with 'jobs and meaning'.

Two new schools and nurseries have been built in the African country since the start of the pandemic with the charities support.

The charity has also planted 25 fruit trees in nearly 40 different schools to 'help fight global warming and provide jobs and purpose for youths'.

Chairman of Kenya Hope, Brian Humphreys, hopes to plant the one thousandth tree and oversee the completion of two newly constructed schools.

He said: "The charity began four years ago and thanks to our supporters, we have helped the lives of people in 14 villages.

"Now with our child sponsorship programme, we can change the lives of future pupils by providing a fruit supplement to school meals."

Most Read

  1. 1 Christmas lights display wins national competition
  2. 2 Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village
  3. 3 Travel firm repairs children's bikes - for free!
  1. 4 Banwell Christmas float raises more than £1,500 for charity
  2. 5 Artists help brighten-up Walliscote School playground
  3. 6 Average house price in south west now £294,000: Report
  4. 7 Refill 'just one bottle' environmental campaign launched
  5. 8 Police officer honoured for mental health work
  6. 9 Jobs fair announced to help redundant Argos staff
  7. 10 Housebuilder turned hamper maker to help the isolated at Christmas
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Runway Weston Google Street View

Drama as bus catches FIRE on busy Weston route

Paul Jones

person
Weston CCTV sexual assault investigation ASP

CCTV image released in Weston sexual assault probe

Paul Jones

person
Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

Man due in court accused of assaulting police officers in Clevedon

Paul Jones

person
Police are urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

Avon and Somerset Police

Police urge households to stay alert after 14 burglaries

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon