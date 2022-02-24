Weston charity plants 1,000 trees in Kenya

A charity in Worle who helps to transform the lives of Kenyan children has planted its 1,000th tree in the country.

Volunteers at the Kenya Hope Charity have returned from a two-week mission in the African country to purchase chairs, tables and paint the walls of a newly-built nursery school.

Chair of the group, Brian Humphreys, said: "Our sponsors pay just £15 a month to give an orphan education and hope for a brighter future and a way out of poverty.

"If anyone would like to sponsor a child, please visit our website here or contact me on 07879 847657."

Brian and lead minister of Locking Castle Church, Tom Yacomeni, also met with more than 50 of their sponsored children and collected messages for their sponsors.

At 7pm on March 19, a service will be held at Locking Castle Church for Kenya Night, where people can purchase Kenyan arts and crafts and watch details of the charity's recent mission there.