Charity quiz night in aid of Hospice UK

PUBLISHED: 18:58 05 April 2019

Lewis Day will run the London Marathon in aid of Hospice UK. Picture: Lewis Day

Archant

A charity quiz night will be held in Weston next week.

Lewis Day is running the London Marathon on behalf of Hospice UK, and he has organised the fundraising event at All Stars, in Regent Street.

He has raised almost £1,000 for the charity so far.

Lewis said: “I have been running for about three years now and never thought I would be in the position to take on such a challenge.

“I’ve never considered myself a long distance runner so reaching the 26-mile finish line is going to take a lot of dedication and training.

“This is a charity which means a lot to our family, my grandfather, Peter, was cared for with great dignity and love in his final days and my wife’s grandmother, Joyce, also had the care of the hospice.

“So we have seen first-hand the amazing and important job the hospice does for families all over the country.”

The quiz will take place on April 12 at 7.30pm.

To donate, click here.

