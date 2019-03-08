Boost Academy to move into new space in November following relocation

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa Mensah Archant

A Weston charity, which uses trampolining for people with disabilities, will be hosting an open day at its new home at the start of next month.

Boost Academy, which used to be at The Campus, in Locking Castle, has moved to unit two, in Warne Road, where it will hold the event on November 2 from 2-4pm.

Mayor of Weston, Mark Canniford, will be officially opening the non-for-profit therapy centre.

The group offers rebound therapy as well as recreational and competitive trampolining to both children and adults.

Rebound Therapy uses the trampolines to provide therapeutic exercise to people with a wide range of disabilities and other additional needs.

They also offer therapeutic packages that can be built up with the different services tailored to peoples individual needs.

For more information about the group and its work, contact boostacademycic@gmail.com or call 07714 710850.