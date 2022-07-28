Staff at Weston charity to skydive for better addiction services

Six team members of We Are With You will skydive 15,000ft in September. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Six members of a charity in Weston will skydive 15,000ft in a bid to fundraise for the good cause.

Staff from We Are With You, on the Boulevard, said they are hoping to raise money for better services to benefit clients who are struggling with addiction in North Somerset.

Donations will be used to help costs associated with weekly group workshops held across the town including at the Horizon Alcohol group, a new group to support 18 to 25-year-olds, as well as a community rehab programme which runs over 12 weeks to support clients involved in the criminal justice system.

We Are With You - otherwise known as With You and previously as Addaction - is a charity providing free, confidential support to people experiencing issues with drugs, alcohol or their mental health across England and Scotland, and have operated in the district for more than 25 years.

The skydive will take place on September 8.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/we-are-with-you-in-north-somerset.