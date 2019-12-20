Weston author publishes free children's book

A children's entertainer has released his second book, and is giving it away for free.

Ade Bowen has published Astounding Bedtime Stories, a spin-off from his first book, The Astounding Adventure of Mr Bowns.

The main character from the first book, Mr Bowns, is a storyteller, and this book is a small collection of his charming short stories.

There is the magical tale of the truth about the tooth fairy, and a story of when the shoemaker was helped by the goblins.

Ade said: "As a father, I know some children's stories can be painful to read to children, so I am writing stories that parents like to read as much as the children like hearing them.

"I have been visiting schools and pre schools with free author visits, and it is great seeing the children enjoy the story first hand.

