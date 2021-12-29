News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: Scores turn out for Weston's Christmas Cracker 10k

person

Paul Jones

Published: 11:41 AM December 29, 2021
Christmas Cracker fancy dress runners.

Christmas Cracker fancy dress runners in Weston - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Scores of Santas, elves and more turned out for a festive run in Weston.

The Christmas Cracker, a 10k event hosted by Weston Athletics Club, got underway on the beach on December 19.

"Now in its 33rd year, this is Weston AC’s largest race with people coming back year after year to take part in the festive run," said a Weston AC spokesperson. 

They said runners of all abilities took part, making it a festive occasion not to be missed.

The event featured junior and senior races, with the race headquarters at Weston College.

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors.

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors.

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Competitors in the Christmas Cracker fancy dress competition.

Competitors in the Christmas Cracker fancy dress competition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors.

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Competitors in the Christmas Cracker fancy dress competition.

Competitors in the Christmas Cracker fancy dress competition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography


Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Mark Atherton

Avon and Somerset Police

Investigation underway as multiple women report man following them

Carrington Walker

person
MoD weapons testing site St Thomas Head Weston-super-Mare North Somerset

Exclusive

REVEALED: How a secret military base lost explosives near Weston in 2002

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Jonny landed the role of Passenger in Doctor Who after a friend sent him a Facebook advertisement.

TV

Weston man lands Doctor Who role after answering Facebook ad

Carrington Walker

person
HGV lorries from development cause problems for road users

Weston College

Weston College to help train 5,000 HGV drivers for FREE

Carrington Walker

person