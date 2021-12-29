PICTURES: Scores turn out for Weston's Christmas Cracker 10k

Scores of Santas, elves and more turned out for a festive run in Weston.

The Christmas Cracker, a 10k event hosted by Weston Athletics Club, got underway on the beach on December 19.

"Now in its 33rd year, this is Weston AC’s largest race with people coming back year after year to take part in the festive run," said a Weston AC spokesperson.

They said runners of all abilities took part, making it a festive occasion not to be missed.

The event featured junior and senior races, with the race headquarters at Weston College.

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Competitors in the Christmas Cracker fancy dress competition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker fancy dress competitors. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Competitors in the Christmas Cracker fancy dress competition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography



