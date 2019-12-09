Advanced search

Runners raise thousands for charity in Christmas Cracker 10k

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 December 2019

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of runners braved Storm Atiyah to take part in the Christmas Cracker 10k in Weston this weekend.

Reindeer, snowmen, Christmas trees, elves, Santas and a lobster were among the throng of runners who battled the strong winds to complete Weston Athletic Club's annual race, which raises thousands of pounds for charities.

A number of people took part in the club's training programme to prepare for the event - with their donations going to Weston Hospicecare.

Malcolm Gammon, the club's race director, said: "Huge congratulations to all the runners who braved the strong cold winds to compete in our races on Sunday.

"Thank you to everyone who raised money for Weston Hospicecare as well, a cause which we are only too happy to support at our races.

"We had over 220 people helping out on the day, working in very challenging conditions and they all did an amazing job with great comments from our race participants. Thank you to everyone involved."

First time runners cheque presentation to Mark Flower from Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFirst time runners cheque presentation to Mark Flower from Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

