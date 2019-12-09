Runners raise thousands for charity in Christmas Cracker 10k

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of runners braved Storm Atiyah to take part in the Christmas Cracker 10k in Weston this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Reindeer, snowmen, Christmas trees, elves, Santas and a lobster were among the throng of runners who battled the strong winds to complete Weston Athletic Club's annual race, which raises thousands of pounds for charities.

A number of people took part in the club's training programme to prepare for the event - with their donations going to Weston Hospicecare.

Malcolm Gammon, the club's race director, said: "Huge congratulations to all the runners who braved the strong cold winds to compete in our races on Sunday.

"Thank you to everyone who raised money for Weston Hospicecare as well, a cause which we are only too happy to support at our races.

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We had over 220 people helping out on the day, working in very challenging conditions and they all did an amazing job with great comments from our race participants. Thank you to everyone involved."

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

First time runners cheque presentation to Mark Flower from Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON First time runners cheque presentation to Mark Flower from Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON