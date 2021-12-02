PICTURES: Winter Gardens Christmas fayre

Angie and Steph from Patz Craftz at The North Somerset Christmas Fair, held at the Winter Gardens. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Christmas market still enjoyed large crowds on the weekend despite the stormy weather.

The Festive Fayre, held at the Winter Gardens, was partially cancelled due to the yellow weather warning for wind issued for the south west.

The town's Christmas lights switch-on event also had to be cancelled.

Festivities continued however, with stalls operating in the Winter Gardens where people still got to enjoy the reduced Christmas-themed event.

On offer was arts, crafts, fresh produce, mulled wine and cider at the temporary bar and a chance to meet Father Christmas.

Stall holders including All Things Rustic, Kimi Design Decoupage and Uncle Paul's Chilli Charity were selling their local produce.

Weston mayor, Cllr James Clayton said that he was disappointed with not being able to host the lights switch-on as planned.

He said: "Just from a personal level, I am absolutely gutted that I can't deliver you all a Christmas light switch-on to start off Christmas - so sorry."

