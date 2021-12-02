News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Winter Gardens Christmas fayre

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:26 PM December 2, 2021
Angie and Steph from Patz Craftz at The North Somerset Christmas Fair, held at the Winter Gardens.

Angie and Steph from Patz Craftz at The North Somerset Christmas Fair, held at the Winter Gardens. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Christmas market still enjoyed large crowds on the weekend despite the stormy weather.

The Festive Fayre, held at the Winter Gardens, was partially cancelled due to the yellow weather warning for wind issued for the south west.

The town's Christmas lights switch-on event also had to be cancelled.

"All Things Rustic" Martin Thomas with some christmas decorations.

"All Things Rustic" Martin Thomas with some christmas decorations. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Festivities continued however, with stalls operating in the Winter Gardens where people still got to enjoy the reduced Christmas-themed event.

On offer was arts, crafts, fresh produce, mulled wine and cider at the temporary bar and a chance to meet Father Christmas.

Stall holders including All Things Rustic, Kimi Design Decoupage and Uncle Paul's Chilli Charity were selling their local produce.

Sunshine Susies beautiful ceramic creations by Sue Brown.

Sunshine Susies beautiful ceramic creations by Sue Brown. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston mayor, Cllr James Clayton said that he was disappointed with not being able to host the lights switch-on as planned.

He said: "Just from a personal level, I am absolutely gutted that I can't deliver you all a Christmas light switch-on to start off Christmas - so sorry."

Kim Cumner with her Kimi Design Decoupage.

Kim Cumner with her Kimi Design Decoupage. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Fee and Molly with their Sugar Candy Cart full of Christmas goodies.

Fee and Molly with their Sugar Candy Cart full of Christmas goodies. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Poppy and Alfie handmade hair accessories by Tori Jones.

Poppy and Alfie handmade hair accessories by Tori Jones. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Somerset Personalised Engraving by Fridee Hughes.

Somerset Personalised Engraving by Fridee Hughes. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Fairy doors and gifts by India Jade Creations.

Fairy doors and gifts by India Jade Creations. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Sarah White with her creations from the Colour Box Company.

Sarah White with her creations from the Colour Box Company. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Christmas
Weston-super-Mare News

