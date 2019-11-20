Advanced search

Weston to celebrate Christmas light switch-on

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 November 2019

Weston Christmas lights.

Weston Christmas lights.

Weston-super-Mare's Christmas lights will illuminate the town this Saturday night.

Young rugby players were tasked with switching the lights on last year.Young rugby players were tasked with switching the lights on last year.

Weston Town Council has invested in a new star-themed festive display this year and the lights will be switched on at 5pm in the Italian Gardens.

The mayor Mark Canniford has opted for a traditional celebration this year to mark the countdown to Christmas, with mulled wine, mince pies and music from Weston Brass band.

Cllr Canniford said: "I have asked for the Christmas light switch-on to be a more traditional affair as we do lose Christmas in the whirl of the festive period.

"I wanted it to be far more inclusive and will be asking everyone to join me for a cup of mulled wine to toast the start of the Christmas season.

"Please come along and enjoy the company of Weston Brass, see you there."

There will be more lights than ever this year covering a greater area of the town, including Orchard Street for the first time in many years.

