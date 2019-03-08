New Christmas lights for Weston town centre

Weston Christmas lights. Archant

Stars will light up Weston-super-Mare this Christmas, thanks to Weston Town Council's new festive display.

The council has invested in the decorations after a survey showed people would like better Christmas lights in the town centre.

This year there will be more lights than ever before, with displays up in Orchard Street for the first time in many years, and new lights for The Blakehay Theatre and Weston Museum.

One of the museum's lights was designed by 14-year-old Emily Fairhouse who won a competition to create a new Christmas light.

Town council clerk Malcolm Nicholson said: "We are pleased to have secured improved Christmas lights for our town this year, the new designs have a real 'wow factor'. Come and see for yourself."

The Christmas light switch-on is taking place on November 23 at 5pm with mulled wine, mince pies and music from Weston Brass Band in the Italian Gardens.

Weston's mayor Mark Canniford said: "I have asked for the Christmas light switch on to be a more traditional affair as we do lose Christmas in the whirl of the festive period.

"I wanted it to be far more inclusive and will be asking everyone to join me for a cup of mulled wine to toast the start of the Christmas season. Please come along and enjoy the company of Weston Brass, see you there."