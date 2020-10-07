Town centre church closes for good

Victoria Methodist Church, Weston, has closed due to financial difficulties. Archant

A prominent church in the centre of Weston has been forced to closed permanently due to financial difficulties.

Victoria Methodist church, on Station Road, has close due to the financial struggles and a lack of volunteers due to its older congregation.

Reverend Angela Hoare, who has served as a minister for five years, said it was a very difficult decision to take, and confirmed the church is ‘another victim of the never-ending coronavirus lockdown’.

She said: “Like many other people we have been financially affected by the coronavirus and lockdown.

“Many of our members are elderly and in nursing homes and cannot make it here.

“We are very thin on the ground with hands able to help, and with the financial difficulties, we have had to make the difficult and sad decision to close.”

The church plans to hold its final service on Sunday at 3.30pm to enable people to say their final goodbyes and give thanks for the work of the church over more than 200 years.

The Rev Hoare added: “The final service will be one of one of thanksgiving for the years of witness and service through the ministers, members and friends of the church.

“Throughout the life of the church, many friendships have been formed, worship offered, and acts of faith and commitment expressed.

“To these will be added the partnerships that have been made with the wider community and the civic authorities. For all of this, and more, we will say ‘thank you’.”

The church website states that lunch and support for homeless and vulnerable people, access to community nurses and housing advisors has now moved to Emmanuel Church, in Oxford Street.

The church, part of the Weston and Burnham circuit, is the oldest Methodist church in Weston.

It was rebuilt in 1936 after the original building was destroyed by fire in 1934.

Anyone interested in attending the final service will need to book a seat as numbers will be limited due to social distancing.

To book call the Revd Angela Hoare in 01934 624091.