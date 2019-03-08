Musicians help church to raise funds for Albania mission
PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 July 2019
Supplied
A series of concerts have helped a Weston church to raise funds for a mission to Albania.
Milton Baptist Church has put on a number of musical events to raise cash for a cause close to its heart.
Albania is one of the poorest countries in Europe, with nearly one quarter of the population living in extreme poverty.
Rev Bob McKay is leading a team of the church's young people on a mission to the country at the end of July to try to help the poor communities.
Acclaimed musician Richard Lennox - a professional pianist and organist - performed at the church in October, raising more than £800 for the cause.
The second concert in April also raised more than £1,300.