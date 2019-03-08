Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Musicians help church to raise funds for Albania mission

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 July 2019

Richard Lennox

Richard Lennox

Supplied

A series of concerts have helped a Weston church to raise funds for a mission to Albania.

Milton Baptist Church has put on a number of musical events to raise cash for a cause close to its heart.

Albania is one of the poorest countries in Europe, with nearly one quarter of the population living in extreme poverty.

Rev Bob McKay is leading a team of the church's young people on a mission to the country at the end of July to try to help the poor communities.

Acclaimed musician Richard Lennox - a professional pianist and organist - performed at the church in October, raising more than £800 for the cause.

The second concert in April also raised more than £1,300.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Scott Bartlett on Weston’s ‘brilliant’ 8-1 win over Banwell and plans for more signings

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline with assistant Mark McKeever. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston outclass Banwell 8-1 as Seagulls’ Southern League preparations gather pace with tougher tests to come

Nick McCootie in action for Weston against Banwell. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Readers question council’s decision to postpone development decision

William Daw Close in Banwell. Picture: Google Maps

Musicians help church to raise funds for Albania mission

Richard Lennox

Police warning over man acting ‘suspiciously’

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists