Churches supplying food and face masks during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 May 2020

Dan Hewlett.

Dan Hewlett.

A church has been running a food shopping helpline to support people with no family and friends who can help them.

Hope Church, in Beaufighter Road, Weston, has been helping to get essential items to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Hope Church Community Organiser Dan Heley said: “Since the beginning of this crisis, we have facilitated essential food deliveries to around 150 people across the town who have nobody else to help them.

“The response from the local community has been fantastic, however we are beginning to reach our capacity in terms of the amount of people we can help, so we want to encourage everyone to check in with their neighbours who are shielding and if they’re able too, offer to help them.”

Hope Church has also been working with St Paul’s Church, Milton Baptist, Locking Castle and Christ Church under the umbrella ROC Community Engagement Charity.

The churches have been forwarded requests from North Somerset and Weston Town Council to help people with prescription collections, emotional telephone support and collection/delivery points for Weston Foodbank.

ROC organiser Penny Hynds said: “While this is a difficult time for everyone, we are proud that churches across the town are working together to assist with the needs of the most vulnerable and isolated in our community.”

A team from Hope Church has also been set up to make face masks for local volunteer and community groups in the town.

Mask Force Weston has been created by Laura Panter to help produce face masks for organisations working in the community to help protect themselves and people they are working with.

Laura said: “We currently have a team of 30 people who are working together to produce face masks which include a slot where a filter can be placed inside.

“We are in need of more donations and help to continue our work and are looking for unused 100 per cent cotton fabric, 1/4 inch elastic and cotton that is suitable for face mask ties.

Anyone who can help to manufacture the face masks can contact the group at Mask Force - Weston on Facebook.

Businesses and individuals who can donate items as asked to contact Laura on laurapanter87@hotmail.com

