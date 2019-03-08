An autumn concert will be held at Weston church next month

An autumn concert filled with choral gems is to be held next month at a Weston church.

Trinity Singers and The Churchill Academy Chamber will be collaborating for the concert, which will be on November 9 at All Saints Church, in Church Road.

The concert entitled Cheerful Notes will open with Handel's exuberant With Cheerful Notes Let All The Earth.

The programme boasts a variety of music ranging from the madrigals from the time of Elizabeth I, the romantic era and even modern works, including Whitacre's Alleluia and choral arrangements from West Side Story and The Lion King.

The Trinity Singers celebrated their 20th anniversary of singing this year.

The choir has had years of success filling music venues with adoring crowds.

Tickets, priced £5-10, are available at www.trinitysigners.co.uk