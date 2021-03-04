Civic society 'pleased' to secure future for Old Town Quarry

Published: 11:00 AM March 4, 2021

Weston Civic Society is 'pleased' to secure a future for the Old Town Quarry.

Last month it was announced the civic society will surrender the lease to North Somerset Council but a new lease will be granted to Weston Town Council and The Stable will become involved in the development of the quarry, which will host live events on amphitheatre grass area, with the café remaining part of the site.

The quarry provided the stone for most of the homes in Weston and continued to be in use until the 1950s. It was then used in part as a dump until the civic society took on a lease in 1986.

Under civic society management since 1986, the buildings have been restored and a community of leading local artists has grown up and the café has been developed.

A civic society spokesman said: "We are really pleased that the town council and The Stable will be able to take this forward so that the quarry can host events and further develop as an artistic hub for Weston.

"In the near future, once the measures of lockdown are released, people can expect to see facilities continue as usual, but more exciting ventures can be anticipated in future."