Medical surgery set to close and patients transferred

Clarence Park Surgery in Weston is set to close with the announcement of a new provider will take other primary care surgeries.

Graham Road Surgery will also be run through the Pier Health Group Limited from June 17.

It comes after the landlord of the Clarence Park premises indicated it will be withdrawing its lease in the near future.

Affected patient will be offered the opportunity to transfer to Graham Road practice at a future date.

Clarence Park is less than a mile from the Graham Road practice and serves just under 5,000 patients, with a high proportion of elderly people.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (CCG) says the agreement secures the future for patients at the practices following a decision by current provider, Locality Health Centre CIC, to hand its contracts back.

However, concerns over whether Graham Road Surgery can cope with an influx of new patients has been raised in recent months.

Only last month, calls were made by campaigners for the idea to be postponed until a new health hub opens in Weston.

Dr Jonathan Hayes, GP and CCG chairman, said: "Our top priority is to ensure continued care for patients registered at the practices and we have moved quickly to identify and appoint a new provider.

"We are delighted that during this time, GPs have come together as a group to take over the practice lists and continue providing primary care services for patients of these two practices.

"We have been working very closely with Clarence Park and Graham Road practices and have done everything we can to ensure patients of the two practices continue to receive primary care services."

Dr Nick Cooper, senior GP at Clarence Park and Graham Road practices, added: "Patients should be reassured they will continue to receive a safe and high quality primary care service, and we are working hard to ensure all services will be provided by the same clinical team."

To support the transition for patients from Clarence Park to Graham Road, Pier Health will increase off-site consultations including an out-reach service to care homes and online consultations using the askmyGP service.