Coastguard warns of dangers of visiting Birnbeck Island

Weston Coastguard is warning people about the dangers of straying onto Birnbeck Island.

A team of rescue officers escorted a man off the island in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Wednesday) after a member of the public spotted someone they believed to be in difficulty.

The man did not need assistance, but the coastguard team provided some safety advice on the dangers of the island and escorted him off.

A spokesman for Weston Coastguard said: “Birnbeck Island is an extremely dangerous area of our coastline with fast tides, and overhead dangers from the derelict pier.

“We would urge people not to risk crossing onto the island.”

For coastal emergencies call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.