Pictures: Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre

PUBLISHED: 12:38 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 23 December 2019

Ele and Phoebe from the Banwell Pottery at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shoppers were encouraged to visit the High Street in the run up to Christmas.

Michelle Boardman Beau & Bloom florist at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMichelle Boardman Beau & Bloom florist at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Collective was joined by 15 traders who set up pop-up shops around the Sovereign Shopping Centre,.

Items including homemade handbags, bathtime essentials, and plenty more were for sale.

Founder and owner of Sisters&Daughters Boutique, Jane Main, said the event went well and they hope to get a regular event agreed.

She said: "We've had lots of good feedback both in person or through Facebook.

Laurabug Designs by Laura Weston from the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLaurabug Designs by Laura Weston from the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"All the traders did very well on the day as well. Everyone was kept busy.

"A lot of people saw us as they were coming down from the car park it was a real joy to see the shopping centre lit up with special lighting.

"It was a real nice and pleasant experience."

