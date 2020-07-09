New store to open in Sovereign Centre

The Weston Collective will open its store in the former Optika unit Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A new store will open in Weston’s Sovereign Shopping Centre tomorrow (Friday).

After a number of successful pop-up markets held in the old food court, The Weston Collective has decided to take its love of independent businesses to the next level and open a shop.

It will open its store in the former Optika unit.

Jane Main, founder of The Weston Collective, said: “We are overjoyed to be opening our first permanent home here in the Sovereign Centre, in the perfect High Street location.

“My passion has been to support local independent businesses by giving them the opportunity to showcase their unique styles.

“We have 14 businesses from the get-go ranging from clothing to hand-made glass objects, bath products to chocolate and ceramic to plants.

“I believe lockdown has helped people refocus and has given me hope that our shop local initiatives are what people want.”