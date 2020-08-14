Advanced search

Weston College asks for ‘consistency’ and ‘parity’ after impressive A-level results

PUBLISHED: 16:03 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 14 August 2020

Sam and Joe Oxley secured university spots after getting their predicted grades.

Weston College

Weston College’s principal says the A-level grading system must be done ‘consistently’ and with ‘parity’ as its students achieved a 99 per cent pass rate.

Despite an impressive fifth year running with a 99 per cent pass rate, Dr Paul Phillips revealed that if pupils were to be marked on predicted grades, the college would have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate,

All exams at the college were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Phillips said: “These results are impressive from a talented group of learners who received brilliant teaching and learning from the sixth form tutors.

“These results are absolutely top class but whatever system of awarding grades is used, it must be done consistently.

“The decision taken in Scotland means that parity must occur across the UK.”

Across England, 36 per cent of results handed to students were below the predicted grades set by their teachers.

Weston College students, Dominic Ellam received three A grades in chemistry, biology and physics and a B in maths, he will now go on to study chemistry at the University of York.

Dominic said: “I am ecstatic, I got what I was hoping for! My lecturers were inspiring, they went the extra mile to ensure I was being challenged to help me achieve my goal.”

Over recent years, Weston College has invested significantly in its A-level support.

Two more students who will be preparing themselves for university are twins Joe and Sam Oxley.

Joe studied economics, psychology and maths – scoring an A* and two As to earn a place at the University of Durham to study politics and economics.

He said: “It is fantastic to get the results I was hoping for, I’ve learnt a lot of skills that have prepared me for university.

“I set tough targets but the tutors were really helpful which helped me get these results.”

Meanwhile, brother Sam secured a place on the University of Birmingham’s chemical engineering course after receiving As in extended project and maths alongside Bs in chemistry and physics.

He said: “I have had a great time here. I wanted to be part of the college environment and it’s been the best two years so far.

“My advice for a first year starting this September is – be ready for every test through the year, it will help your development and ensure you get the grades you want.”

