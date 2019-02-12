Gallery displays impressive work by Weston College students

Paintings, photography, print and mixed media created by students a students have gone on display at an art gallery.

Louise Chapman, Molly Burton-Dickie, Lydia Cashmore, Maya Sorensen-Bates, Sarahjane Hudson, Eve Hawkins, Sophie Gillett, Samantha Williams, Olivia Dollery, Alex Mitchell, Megan Behennah, Lauren Nichols, Kayleigh Ellis and Victoria Valentine have worked towards the exhibition as part of their A-level course.

Their work will be on display in LT Gallery, Orchard Street, until March 12.

There are references to Mexican art, African print and gender ambiguity, as well as personal expression of relationships to places, people, other artists and history.

Students have also learnt how to prepare for and put on an exhibition at a gallery.

The gallery is open on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am-4pm and from noon to 7pm on Thursdays.