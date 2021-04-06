News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston College to create 300 apprenticeships in 100 days

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:30 PM April 6, 2021    Updated: 2:09 PM April 6, 2021
Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Weston College has announced that it will create 300 apprenticeships to combat the rise in unemployment among young people in just 100 days.

During the coronavirus pandemic, youth unemployment has risen by 13 per cent, with a further 785,000 people under 24 on furlough

Principal, Dr Paul Phillips believes the initiative will prepare young people for a working environment that has been 'flipped upside down' since the pandemic began.

Health and Sport opening, Weston College 8th Jan 2019

Weston College principal, Dr Paul Phillips believes young people need to be prepared correctly for a return the employment post-Covid. Picture taken before the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Neil Phillips photo and film Lim

Dr Phillips said: "The business landscape has been flipped upside down over the last 12 months, and this campaign is seeking to help employers’ access new skills, whilst committing to changing someone’s life.

“Our employer network and our learners have benefited hugely from apprenticeships, and we are excited to help even more people improve their lives through this campaign.”

Any employer who decides to hire an apprentice between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, can access government incentives, of up to £4,000.

For more information on the campaign, log on to www.weston.ac.uk/300in100


Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning detached stone cottage in sought-after area of Weston
  2. 2 What rules will we have to follow when pubs reopen in April?
  3. 3 Appeal for help to locate wanted man with links to Weston
  1. 4 Best scenic dog walks in North Somerset and Somerset
  2. 5 Zoos, farms and theme park ready to reopen on April 12
  3. 6 Hill fort group receive funding grant
  4. 7 Academy installs more than 1,000 solar panels
  5. 8 Major boost to special school expansion plans
  6. 9 Mum pays tribute to 'most caring and loving son'
  7. 10 Plan to cut traffic on rural roads
Education News
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Proper Foods has opened next to Proper Job in Worle High Street.

Proper Job opens food shop on High Street

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra Parade

Traffic diversions in Weston over Easter weekend

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Bistrot Pierre's terrace.

Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Weston Carnival will not take place until 2022.

Weston Carnival cancelled for second consecutive year

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus