Weston College to help train 5,000 HGV drivers for FREE

Weston College will help train 5,000 people to be HGV drivers for FREE in Weston from next month.

Weston College is one of the establishments providing training as part of a national scheme which aims to address a shortage of drivers by recruiting 5,000 drivers nationwide.

Shortage of drivers has led to many logisitcal issues including delays to waste collections around Weston and North Somerset.

Principal and Chief Executive of the Weston College Group, Dr Paul Phillips, said highlighted this issue when telling the Mercury how important the bootcamps can be to Weston.

Dr Phillips said: “It has been well reported that there is a driver shortage and the impact that is having on our nation, these bootcamps are designed to help this situation they will not only support employers in the region that need additional drivers, but they will also offer people in our community the opportunity to learn new skills and gain the relevant qualifications needed to get a job in an industry which is full of opportunities.

“We are delighted to be one of the providers offering these life-changing courses at our state-of-the-art Construction Training Centre just off junction 21 of the M5."

Weston College's website states that the course is for residents who have both no prior experience or have already qualified as HGV drivers but requires further qualifications.

It reads: "Whether you're looking to become a driver or want to upskill, the HGV (LGV) Skills Bootcamp will support you to gain Cat C and CE licences, as well as drivers who wish to gain an additional qualification such as ADR (Hazfreight).

This Skills Bootcamp is aimed at two categories of candidates:

• Individuals who have no, or limited, prior experience of driving HGVs.

• Already qualified HGV drivers who require additional qualifications, such as an ADR licence or wish to upgrade from HGV Cat C to CE."

Weston MP, John Penrose, has welcomed the scheme which has been created using a grant from central government.

"I am absolutely delighted Weston College will be training 5,000 HGV drivers for free," he said. "These are skills that are in high demand, so local people will have a great chance of a well-paid job at the end of the course."

Roughly 300 people will be trained in Weston.

The courses will run from January to March 2022 with limited spaces available.

To apply, visit www.weston.ac.uk/HGVskillsbootcamp