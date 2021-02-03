Weston College launches range of remote courses

Published: 4:00 PM February 3, 2021

Weston College will offer opportunities for adults to learn from the comfort of their own home through virtual classrooms or on demand sessions.

Lockdown Learning includes Live courses which are delivered through Microsoft Teams by a qualified, experienced lecturer who will support learning in scheduled virtual classroom sessions via a chosen device.

They will mark assignments and provide feedback directly online. People will also meet likeminded classmates who can make their experience even more worthwhile.

The college is also launching a range of courses to help young people get back into, or revive their education following the pandemic.

The college received a number of enquiries from young people or parents who are unsure if the institution and course they started back in September was right for them.

There are also individuals who did not feel comfortable starting a course back in September due to the pandemic and were shielding or isolating to protect themselves or their loved ones.

Georgie Ford, advanced practitioner in mental health and wellbeing, explains why doing a part-time adult course can assist in you in maintaining your wellbeing during the pandemic. She said: “A course can help to keep your mind busy and active, it allows us to filter out some sources of information and keeps us in a positive mindset as we are achieving something. A course allows us to connect with others, even when virtually - connection is one of the five ways to wellbeing.”

Dr Paul Phillips, principal and chief executive of Weston College, added: “As a result of the pandemic, we have been increasing our support for residents in North Somerset and across the West of England.

“I am delighted that we can offer such a breath of online courses and training to help people in our community in these uncertain times.

“A national lockdown isn’t a problem, just an obstacle for us all to overcome. Don’t let it stop you making progress.”

For a full list of courses on offer, log on to www.weston.ac.uk/new-start