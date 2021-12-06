College launches employment scheme to get people back into work

Weston College has launched a scheme aimed at getting people job-ready following shocks to employment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme aims to upskill existing roles and improve the mental wellbeing of those who find themselves out of work.

This comes after the ONS reported in October that unemployment figures in the UK are falling, but remain at 4.5 per cent.

The college says courses will be made available to people who want to retrain in certain jobs, or may just want to begin a new hobby.

Advanced practitioner in mental health and wellbeing at the college, Georgie Ford, said connection with others during isolation caused by the pandemic is crucial to improving mental wellbeing.

She said: "A course can help to keep your mind active and allows us to connect with others, whether that be socially distanced or virtually - connection is one of the five ways to wellbeing."

A range of courses are on offer that are free of charge and hobbyist lessons such as floristry and computing.

The college will also run entry-level programmes in the new year, targeted to those who are unemployed. These are fully funded by the Government.

Support is available to adults seeking to retrain in areas that have record numbers of unemployment, such as hospitality and care.

University access courses in healthcare and midwifery are also included in the packages offered by the college.

The college will also be holding an open evening at the Sovereign Centre for part-time adult courses on December 9.

Dr Paul Phillips, Weston College's principal, said: "I am delighted that we can offer such a breadth of courses and training to help people in our community to retrain or upskill so they can secure employment.

"We offer part-time courses in the week during the day, evenings or even on a Saturday, there really is something for everyone.

"Our free adult careers coaching and course advice sessions have been really popular over the last year and as a result we will be continuing with these.

"If you or someone you know is looking for advice and support, we are ready to help."