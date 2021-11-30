At the opening was Weston College chief executive Dr Paul Phillips and Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton (Right). - Credit: Weston College

Weston College has opened its new education and early years facilities to train 'staff of the future'.

At the opening on November 24, representatives from North Somerset Council, local schools and nurseries took part in the opening ceremony at Knightstone Campus.

A spokesperson for the college said the new hub will 'meet growing demand from employers both locally and regionally to train staff of the future'.

The hub contains a community room, healthcare rooms and an observation room for staff to monitor children's play with minimal interruption behind a two-way mirror.

Staff at the event in the college. - Credit: Weston College

Present at the opening was dean of the faculty Sandra Bull, who was excited to be preparing staff to join the growing education provider.

She added: "The new hub is really impressive, I’m so pleased it’s come to fruition.

"It’s really important for us that all learners get real life experience to ensure they are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to get ahead in the modern jobs market."

The education and early years facilities have been developed in conjunction with Weston College career excellence hub, where industry employers can ensure course content includes insights from leading figures in the sector.

The £600,000 facility includes space for multifunctional food prep and mid session naps for primary-aged children.

Traditional teaching techniques will be scrapped in favour of 'messy play' environments and extracurricular activities.

Courses will also be available for adults who would like to retrain as an early years practitioner or teaching assistant.

Principal and chief executive for Weston College, Dr Paul Phillips, said: “It was a privilege to officially open the new facilities today.

"This is just one element of a college-wide initiative to ensure we are making aspirational careers a reality for all our learners, regardless of their starting point in life.”

The new hub will include a range of study programmes for school leavers.

Full time college courses and apprenticeships will be on offer to train new teaching staff just starting out in their career.

The college is also offering a new T level qualification to gain sector experience through an industry placements.