Weston College principal on shortlist for lifetime achievement award

PUBLISHED: 17:47 23 April 2020

Dr Paul Phillips is in the running to win the Pearson National Teaching Award for lifetime achievement. Picture: Weston College

Dr Paul Phillips is in the running to win the Pearson National Teaching Award for lifetime achievement. Picture: Weston College

Archant

Weston College’s headteacher has been shortlisted for the education Oscars.

Dr Paul Phillips is in the running to win the Pearson National Teaching Award for lifetime achievement. Picture: Weston CollegeDr Paul Phillips is in the running to win the Pearson National Teaching Award for lifetime achievement. Picture: Weston College

Dr Paul Phillips is in the running to win the Pearson National Teaching Award for lifetime achievement.

Selected from thousands of nominations, Dr Phillips is one of 87 teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been entered for the awards.

Under his leadership, the college has been transformed into one of finest schools in the country.

Students with special educational needs at Weston College achieve progression rates similar to those of all students across the country, and he has worked closely with local businesses to ensure a strong pipeline into the local workforce in an area of high deprivation and low aspirations.

Andrew Leighton-Price, the college’s chair of governors, said: “This recognition is very well deserved for our principal and chief executive, Dr Paul Phillips. Under his leadership Weston College has been transformed into one of finest further (FE) education and higher education colleges in the country.

“In 2017, he was recognised as one of seven national leaders of further education, in 2019 he was named FE leader of the year and in 2015 the college was named FE college and overall provider of the year.

“Also under his leadership, students with special educational needs at Weston College now achieve progression rates similar to those of all students across the country.”

Dr Phillips is in the running to be one of the Silver Award winners.

These will then compete to win one of 14 Gold Awards which will be announced at the televised UK ceremony later in the year, broadcast on the BBC as Britain’s Classroom Heroes.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord David Puttnam.

Pupils and parents can show their appreciation for amazing teachers, who are supporting children across the country in incredibly challenging conditions, by sending them a thank you card for free through the Thank A Teacher campaign at thankateacher.co.uk.

