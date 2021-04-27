Weston College shortlisted twice for awards

Published: 1:33 PM April 27, 2021

Weston College has been shortlisted twice for the 2021 Times Educational Supplement (Tes) further education awards.

The college has been shortlisted for the further education college of the year award and outstanding use of technology in delivering remote teaching and learning.

Dr Paul Phillips, principal of Weston College. - Credit: Weston College

A college spokesman said: "This recognition comes after Weston College has shown a record-breaking financial performance for 2019/20.

"This is testament to the leadership of principal Dr Paul Phillips, who delivered an outstanding remote model of teaching and learning #MyVirtualCollege, with the college having its most successful year in terms of learner recruitment and achievements with high employer satisfaction rates, despite the pandemic.

"This is in addition to being chosen as both a regional institute of technology lead and national digital T level lead, alongside becoming a UK SEND centre of excellence and receiving national recognition for our trailblazing work on student mental health and organisational wellbeing."

After a very successful online awards ceremony last year, Tes is once again holding this year’s awards ceremony virtually.

The winners will be announced on May 28.