Teacher joins Weston RNLI boat crew

New Weston-super-Mare RNLI boat crew member Matt Lyons stood in front of the D Class Adrian Beaumont. Picture: Weston RNLI Weston RNLI

An RNLI volunteer has completed his first step towards becoming a qualified boat crew member.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Lyons has completed a number of tasks including familiarising himself with Weston Bay, the D class lifeboat Adrian Beaumont and its operation procedures.

Matt joined the crew two years ago as shore crew and, although he had no previous nautical experience, has attended more than 100 calls.

The subject area manager at Weston College said he watched a launch one day from his classroom window and decided to get involved.

Matt has an 11-week-old boy called Oliver with his partner Jodie and said: “She has always been really supportive of me being in the RNLI.

“Many times we have had to drop everything and get to the station.

“She is slightly more nervous with me starting my boat crew journey, but as always, is fully supportive.”

Matt will soon start a development plan to become a fully-trained crew member.