Witnesses sought after collision in Weston
- Credit: Archant
A collision between a motorcycle and a bicycle in Weston is being investigated by police.
The incident happened at approximately 7pm on April 24 in Bridgwater Road, between Beach Road and Weston General Hospital.
The cyclist, a man in his 30s, sustained facial injuries and cuts. He was taken to hospital by paramedics but has since returned home.
The motorcyclist is said to have picked themselves up and ridden off in the direction of Burnham-on-Sea on a maroon sports-style motorbike, before officers arrived.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area, before or after the incident.
If you can assist their enquiries please call 101 and give the reference number 5221088211.
Most Read
- 1 Actors spotted in Weston as filming for Sandylands begins
- 2 Travellers ordered to leave Weston seafront
- 3 Homes with "zero support" in Yatton unanimously rejected
- 4 Former seafront hotel for war veterans could become private apartments
- 5 Could Weston's Royal Pier Hotel site be revived?
- 6 Where 20,000 could be built in North Somerset
- 7 Students 'overwhelmingly pleased' to be back at school, says Weston head
- 8 Witnesses sought after collision in Weston
- 9 Travellers set up camp on Weston's Beach Lawns
- 10 Free support to help businesses boost trade online