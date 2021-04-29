Witnesses sought after collision in Weston

Published: 9:48 AM April 29, 2021

A collision between a motorcycle and a bicycle in Weston is being investigated by police.

The incident happened at approximately 7pm on April 24 in Bridgwater Road, between Beach Road and Weston General Hospital.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, sustained facial injuries and cuts. He was taken to hospital by paramedics but has since returned home.

The motorcyclist is said to have picked themselves up and ridden off in the direction of Burnham-on-Sea on a maroon sports-style motorbike, before officers arrived.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area, before or after the incident.

If you can assist their enquiries please call 101 and give the reference number 5221088211.