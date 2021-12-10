News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Locking Parklands community enjoy festive knees-up

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:49 AM December 10, 2021
Christmas cheer arrived at Locking Parklands with a Parkland Singers choir. - Credit: Locking Parklands Community

People of Locking Parklands housing estate have kick-started the festive season with a Christmas market.

More than 300 people enjoyed stalls where ginger bread making, face painting and homemade Christmas decorations were on offer on November 28.

People even got the chance to join-in with Christmas carollers from the Parkland Singers choir and walked the parkland trail, which takes walkers past some of the 40 trees that have been lit up for Christmas across the estate.

People went out to enjoy the community event. - Credit: Locking Parklands Community

Organising the event was St. Modwen Developments, Homes England and Locking Parklands Community Interest Company.

A spokesperson for the community group said: "We were delighted with the turnout at this important event for Locking Parklands, along with the positive feedback and goodwill received from residents.

"We look forward to working with residents and stakeholders on future events to help promote the fantastic community spirit that we saw at the Christmas event."

Christmas
Locking News
Weston-super-Mare News

