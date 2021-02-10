New community project to tackle loneliness

Published: 1:00 PM February 10, 2021

A health group has launched a new project to connect people with organisations in North Somerset.

That Creative Thingy Wotsit CIC has teamed up with the Humans of Weston on its relaunch and has received funding from The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in partnership with the National Lottery Community Fund to host a project connecting community organisations called creating connections.

Within this eight-week project, 14 organisations have been invited to talk live about who they are, what they do, how the coronavirus pandemic has effected them and how people access their services going forward.

The project will start on Monday at 2pm with Atomic Rhubarb Theatre, a community drama company.

Organisations such as Weston Foodbank, Somewhere to Go, Culture Weston, Voluntary Action North Somerset, The Proud Bar, We Are With You and many more will be involved.

The project hopes to reduce loneliness and connect people with organisations and help them engage with services within Weston they may not have known about.

An event spokesman said: "We want to show the rest of the world what a colourful creative community we have and hope to show a face to the people behind these hard working helpful projects of Weston."

The live broadcasts will be streamed onto the Humans of Weston social media page and members of the public can interact with the discussion and ask any questions they may have.

The project has had a response with organisations coming forward to take part in the live discussions as well as the previous live videos of the pilot project hitting more than 6,000 views.

Local artist and creative director of the project, Bev G Star, said: "I am excited to get this project started. These live interviews will put real human faces behind the amazing projects in the area and highlight the good work being done by good people.

"Weston is a very special place, it is an honour to lead and provide such an insight to how people can get involved in their communities."

To watch the project, log on to the Facebook page of Humans of Weston.