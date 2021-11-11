North Somerset scores £3million for community funding

The government funds will be split between four council projects. - Credit: MARK ATHERTON

Close to £3million of funding from central Government will improve community projects across North Somerset.

The funding is part of the Community Renewable Fund which makes more than £200million in grants available to councils across the country.

The successful bids will pilot programmes and new approaches which will invest in skills, local business and help people into employment.

Four organisations across the area will have the £2.8million of funding divided between them.

North Somerset Works Together will receive more than £585,000. The council will work in partnership with Weston College, Voluntary Action North Somerset and Curo to provide a new tailored offer to residents needing support, matching job vacancies with jobseekers in the most deprived communities.

Enabling Thriving Places in North Somerset has been awarded more than £672,000. Working with Bristol City Council, this placemaking research project will create projects and spaces to bring people together, build social fabric, boost recovery and resilience and create places where people want to work, visit or live.

Supporting Business in North Somerset will receive £878,000.

This partnership project with the North Somerset Enterprise Agency, the Food and Drink Forum and Weston College will provide targeted business skills support for companies and individuals. It will also provide a new business station in central Weston.

North Somerset Community Hubs will get nearly £700,000. The council will work with the North Somerset Black and Minority Ethnic Forum, VANS, town and parish councils, The Stable, West of England Rural Network, Avon Local Councils Association and Culture Weston to establish a network of community hubs as focal points for delivering community services.

John Penrose welcomed the funding. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for placemaking and economy, said the funding was great news.

Cllr Canniford said: "These four initiatives will sit at the heart of our community and provide a boost to the local economy and the job market.

"Their tailored innovative approach will help breathe new life into the North Somerset economy and stimulate further growth in the area."

Weston MP, John Penrose also welcomed the funding after writing a letter in July backing the council's bid.

Mr Penrose said: "This is a large sum of money from the Government for imaginative new approaches and programmes that unleash local potential and instil pride in the community.

"I am a huge believer in levelling up areas outside of London - it brings money into our local economy; makes it easier to succeed for existing businesses and more attractive for new businesses to come here; it means improved opportunities, wages, and living standards for people who live here too."