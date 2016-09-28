Advanced search

General election survey results

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 December 2019

Voters will go to polling stations on December 12.

Voters will go to polling stations on December 12.

Archant

The Mercury conducted a pre-election survey which received 608 responses. Its results are summarised below.

n On a national basis, what are your main priorities going into the general election?

Brexit was the main priority of respondents, with 323 votes, ahead of health with 176.

n Which Brexit-related option do you want to happen?

Wanting the UK to remain in the European Union (EU) was the most popular choice with 302 votes. Accept Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal was the next highest with 161 responses.

n How satisfied have you been with your local MP since the previous election in 2017?

The most popular response was poor, which was selected by 285 readers. Only 26 respondents felt John Penrose has done an excellent job in the past two years.

n On a local level, what is the biggest issue?

No 24-hour A&E service at Weston General Hospital was the most selected with 388 responses.

n How do you intend to vote on December 12?

The Conservatives came out on top with 25 per cent. The Liberal Democrats scored 21 per cent and Labour 17 per cent.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

General election survey results

Voters will go to polling stations on December 12.

Laird: Home run is chance to get back to winning ways

Issac Pearce in action during Weston's match with Swindon Supermarine. (Picture Will.T.Photography)

Station’s only female firefighter calling for more women to sign up

Avon Fire and Rescue calls for more women to join

Cash-strapped schools hit by further funding cuts

The average cut per pupil in North Somerset – from 2015 to 2020 – amounts to £197.

General Election candidates discuss airport expansion at hustings event

John Penrose (Conservatives), Suneil Basu (Green Party), Patrick Keating (Lib Dems) and Tim Taylor (Labour) at the Climate and ecological emergency hustings at Victoria Methodist Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists