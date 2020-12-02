Sharon cooks thousands of meals throughout coronavirus lockdown – despite breaking her arm while fundraising

Published: 12:45 PM December 2, 2020

Sharon Davies has served up thousands of meals during lockdown. - Credit: Shane Dean

A school cook served thousands of meals to youngsters during lockdown - despite breaking her arm while fundraising for charity.

Sharon Davies of St Anne’s Church Academy was put in plaster after breaking her arm during a fall while doing a 26.2mile charity virtual walk on London Marathon day back in April.

But, despite being urged by staff to take a break, Sharon continued to serve up meals throughout lockdown.

Sharon said: “I love my job and was determined to continue cooking meals for the pupils throughout the lockdown.

"There was no way that a broken arm was going to stop me.

“This is a fabulous school, with great children and staff and is a real community.”

Emma Hardy-Smith, principal, added: “Sharon is so loved by our school community and is a real inspiration.

"She always has a smile and nothing is ever too much trouble.

“She was absolutely convinced that she would continue making school meals for the pupils come what may, despite us telling her to take time out.”