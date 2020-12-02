Sharon cooks thousands of meals throughout coronavirus lockdown – despite breaking her arm while fundraising
- Credit: Shane Dean
A school cook served thousands of meals to youngsters during lockdown - despite breaking her arm while fundraising for charity.
Sharon Davies of St Anne’s Church Academy was put in plaster after breaking her arm during a fall while doing a 26.2mile charity virtual walk on London Marathon day back in April.
But, despite being urged by staff to take a break, Sharon continued to serve up meals throughout lockdown.
Sharon said: “I love my job and was determined to continue cooking meals for the pupils throughout the lockdown.
"There was no way that a broken arm was going to stop me.
“This is a fabulous school, with great children and staff and is a real community.”
Emma Hardy-Smith, principal, added: “Sharon is so loved by our school community and is a real inspiration.
Most Read
- 1 Doctor resigns from Weston General Hospital's A&E department
- 2 Calls to scrap housing plan to create "people's forest" in Weston
- 3 North Somerset to move into tier 3 after end of nationwide lockdown
- 4 Call for action to reduce rising infection rates in secondary schools
- 5 Airport to receive £8million grant to 'protect jobs'
- 6 Temporary traffic lights set to be installed in main road for three weeks
- 7 Grand Pier's future uncertain as Weston enters tier 3
- 8 Sewage emissions report reveals Weston affected by at least 93 sewage spills in the past year
- 9 Hospital trust defends patient-to-nurses ratio increase
- 10 Weston-super-Mare duo sentenced for drug offences
"She always has a smile and nothing is ever too much trouble.
“She was absolutely convinced that she would continue making school meals for the pupils come what may, despite us telling her to take time out.”