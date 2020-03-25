There With You: Support group to help isolated people in Weston

The volunteers who are helping the vulnerable through the WSM Coronavirus Response. Archant

A support group has been set up in Weston to help people who are isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corona Kindness form Corona Kindness form

The Weston-super-Mare Coronavirus Response is supported by Hope Church, ROC and other church groups in the area.

Volunteers are keen to form a central hub to get food and supplies to people who need it most.

It is a town-wide initiative and will focus on reaching difficult areas that might not be reached by local projects and groups.

Members will liaise with food retailers and charities to make sure nobody is missed out.

The group has set up a website with all the latest information and support.

You can access this by logging on to coronasupport-wsm.co.uk

Volunteers have also drawn up the form below, which can be posted to people in your area to ensure they get the help they need.