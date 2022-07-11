Council promises to fix 'dangerous' Bournville roads as repair saga continues

Cllr Ian Parker inspects the poor quality of roads on the Bournville estate. - Credit: Archant

In a battle more than 70 years in the making, Westonians have finally secured a partial victory to repair the 'outrageously poor' quality of roads on the Bournville estate.

North Somerset Council (NSC) has now promised to fix the ongoing problem, which is estimated to cost around £5 million, thanks to ward councillor Ian Parker, who has been pushing the issue over many years.

Some residents have complained they are being 'let down' by the council as 'uneven, broken and dangerous' roads plague the estate, causing damage to cars and push bikes.

Cllr Parker submitted a petition of more than 600 signatures to the council in March to demand more was done to hasten the repairs.

Since these roads were laid in the 1950s 'without proper foundations', they have continued to deteriorate at a 'significantly higher rate' than others in the district, say campaigners.

At present, the level of investment needed to completely reconstruct them is unavailable to the council.

Cllr Parker said: "These roads have been issue for 50 years - it's quite frankly disgusting how we've all been left to deal with the issue for so long.

"When the foundations were laid post-war, the council at the time thought it unnecessary to set the roads with proper foundations and so consequently, the Tarmac was just set down over the soil.

"Because of that, any surface dressing work just ends up worsening the problem.

"I've known residents to trip on the snags, damage their cars on the pot holes, and even downright avoid the area altogether."

The last set of extensive repairs to some of the estate's 46 named roads was completed more than a decade ago, but these have failed to substantially fix the underlying issue.

When repairs are made, the council would have to shut the roads off to traffic entirely. This means any surface restoration is a temporary fix and issues will continue in future.

Earlier this year Stonebridge Road was fully repaired and Byron Road is expected to be completed later this month.

In June, North Somerset Council outlined their plan to amend the ongoing issue but stressed a large amount of funding would be needed for the huge infrastructure project.

Executive member for transport and highways, Cllr Steve Hogg, said: "I acknowledge there is a lot of work to do, and I am also grateful for the petition from residents regarding the condition of the roads.

"Work was already in progress before the petition was received. This amounts to some 760m of road surface work which is quite significant.

"Our highways team have visited all roads on the Bournville to complete a high-level visual inspection. This data is due to be analysed in the autumn when we are considering the next capital maintenance programme.

"The roads in this area require significant investment, and it isn't going to be possible to fund and plan all of that work immediately. It will require careful planning and programming over a period of time to ensure affordability and minimise disruption.

"I am committed to working with Cllr Parker and local residents as we progress this."