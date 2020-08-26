Advanced search

Weston councillor celebrates diamond wedding anniversary with ‘wonderful’ wife

PUBLISHED: 08:43 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 26 August 2020

Ian and June celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at a Weston care home.

Ian and June celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at a Weston care home.

Archant

A Weston councillor has praised his ‘wonderful’ wife’s care home for helping them celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary – in full PPE.

Ian and June on their wedding day.Ian and June on their wedding day.

With Stuart House off limits to visitors, Ian Parker met June in a gazebo that had been decorated with balloons and banners.

After he donned his gloves, mask and apron the staff presented Ian with a card with a touching quote inside from June: “I’d do it all over again.”

“We’re two of a kind,” said Ian. “We’ve had our moments but nothing is insurmountable.

“The virus has split us. This is the first time we’ve been apart.

“Before lockdown I visited her for six hours every day. Then along came Covid and we didn’t see each other for five months, but we have tablets and speak by video.

“The staff have kept Covid out of the home through a strict regime. They must be really restricting themselves.

“I thank them all for what they do, they’re looking after my wife.”

Westonians Ian and June got married on August 20, 1960.

Looking back on how they met, the Labour member for North Somerset Council’s Weston South ward said: “I was 16 when we met on the last bus back from town one evening.

“We were living in Bournville at the time. I chatted her up over her garden gate. We struck up a friendship.

“I was in the Merchant Navy. I went away for 13 months – I thought she was going to give me up, but that didn’t happen.

“A year later we were engaged, and another year later we were married. The rest is history.

“I was in the Merchant Navy for five years. It would’ve been longer if I hadn’t met June.”

The turning point came after a stormy voyage back from France, when the ship Ian was on almost capsized. When they finally docked in Ipswich someone came asking for Parker – June was on the phone.

“‘I don’t want you to go on the ships any more’, she said. What’s the point being married if you’re away all the time?” said Ian, who spent the rest of his careers in trade unions.

He has been a councillor for 26 years and in 2000 was Weston Town Council’s first mayor, while June, who was also a councillor, embraced her role as mayoress.

“We still love each other very much,” said Ian. “It’s just about being nice to each other. It’s extra special with her.”

Stuart House manager Debbie Brazier said: “We couldn’t do what we would’ve wanted to do because of the current situation.

“I told June a week before that her diamond wedding anniversary was coming up. I said 60 years is such a long time. She said she’d do it all again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In-form Overton helps Somerset wrap up win

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Principal ‘delighted’ with students’ achievements at Voyage Learning Campus

Emma Gundry, principal of the Voyage Learning Campus, said she is delighted with the results achieved by pupils

Paignton firm’s expansion and new jobs plan

Ted and James Head from Casting Support Systems

Weston councillor celebrates diamond wedding anniversary with ‘wonderful’ wife

Ian and June celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at a Weston care home.

Sign up for Moonlight Beach Walk in aid of hospice

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.