Margaret and Geoff Breakey celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 May 2020

Archant

A Weston couple are celebrating 60 years of marriage today (Thursday).

Childhood sweethearts Margaret and Geoff Breakey met at a youth club before marrying at St Martins Church in Worle on May 14, 1960.

Geoff and Margaret had three children, Mark, Paul and Lorraine, and the family took numerous train trips to Torquay and Dawlish.

When asked what their secret to a long and happy marriage was, Margaret said: “We like to do things together, it’s team work.”

Geoff spent all his working life working on the railways while Margaret, worked in Sainsbury’s until she retired.

Their daughter, Lorraine, said they have always been ‘very supportive parents’ and ‘fantastic child care providers’ for their eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Since retirement the couple have enjoyed many holidays in the UK and abroad, including annual trips to Sorrento and Spain.

