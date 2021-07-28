News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Former mayor and mayoress of Weston celebrate diamond wedding

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:44 AM July 28, 2021   
Roger and Christine

Roger and Christine. - Credit: Roger Perks

A couple from Weston are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary, putting their 60 happy years together down to ‘good luck and good health’. 

Roger and Christine Perks met at Dudley Zoo in 1957 and got married four years later, on July 29, 1961. They have two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. 

Roger and Christine Perks wedding day

Roger and Christine Perks. - Credit: Roger Perks

Roger said: “The key element regarding our long and happy marriage is good luck and good health, a number of our friends passed away en route.   

“I think it also the case that our generation considered marriage to be a long-term commitment.”   

The couple have lived in Weston for 50 years and have been involved in a number of organisations within the town.  

Roger was a member of Weston Town Council and served as mayor from 2002-2004, with Christine as mayoress. Roger taught at the former Wyvern School for 11 years and also coached grass roots tennis. 
 

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Marine Lake has closed temporarily. 

Marine Lake

Temporary closure of Weston's Marine Lake

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Lovely to see the donkeys on the beach, pleasing so many youngsters. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston Beach

Owners address concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave

Carrington Walker

person
The Food Warehouse will open on Tuesday.

Opening date announced for new supermarket

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston Rugby Football Club site

GP surgery plans labelled 'unacceptable' by councillors

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus