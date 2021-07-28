Former mayor and mayoress of Weston celebrate diamond wedding

Published: 9:44 AM July 28, 2021

A couple from Weston are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary, putting their 60 happy years together down to ‘good luck and good health’.

Roger and Christine Perks met at Dudley Zoo in 1957 and got married four years later, on July 29, 1961. They have two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Roger and Christine Perks. - Credit: Roger Perks

Roger said: “The key element regarding our long and happy marriage is good luck and good health, a number of our friends passed away en route.

“I think it also the case that our generation considered marriage to be a long-term commitment.”

The couple have lived in Weston for 50 years and have been involved in a number of organisations within the town.

Roger was a member of Weston Town Council and served as mayor from 2002-2004, with Christine as mayoress. Roger taught at the former Wyvern School for 11 years and also coached grass roots tennis.

